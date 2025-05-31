Kazakhstan launches major agro-industrial project with Turkish and Qatari partners
Kazakhstan reached an investment agreement with Türkiye and Qatar to build a huge Astana agro-industrial complex. The Kazakh Invest-supported facility will deep-process grain and legumes to make value-added goods for local and international markets. The project seeks to improve food security, exports, and high-tech, sustainable agriculture.
