Kazakhstan launches major agro-industrial project with Turkish and Qatari partners

Kazakhstan reached an investment agreement with Türkiye and Qatar to build a huge Astana agro-industrial complex. The Kazakh Invest-supported facility will deep-process grain and legumes to make value-added goods for local and international markets. The project seeks to improve food security, exports, and high-tech, sustainable agriculture.

