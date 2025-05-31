Azerbaijani diaspora meets in Luxembourg to take stock of achievements (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov met with the Azerbaijani community in Luxembourg as part of his visit to the Benelux countries, a source in the committee told Trend.

The meeting commenced with the resonant strains of the national anthem of Azerbaijan, a heartfelt homage to the brave souls who sacrificed everything for the nation's unity and sovereignty.

The committee chairman briefed on projects promoting the diversification of ties among Azerbaijanis living abroad and discussed the strategic role of the diaspora in the information war, its firm stance, and commitment to national values.

"Thanks to the diaspora policy carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani communities abroad have structured their activities to meet new and modern challenges, making the enhancement of Azerbaijan’s reputation one of their main goals," Muradov said.

The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belgium and Luxembourg Vagif Sadigov, in his speech, praised the organization of the community meeting in Luxembourg, appreciated the positive dynamics in diaspora activities, and emphasized the growing interest of compatriots in diaspora building in recent years.

Seymur Ahmadov, founder of the Azerbaijan–Luxembourg Friendship Association (LuxAz), provided detailed information about the association’s activities and expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for the attention and care shown to compatriots in Luxembourg.

The meeting encompassed a multifaceted discourse on the community's initiatives, facilitating a comprehensive exchange of perspectives while addressing inquiries with precision. Stakeholders articulated strategic propositions concerning initiatives focused on the enhancement of the diaspora ecosystem, the facilitation of knowledge transfer and experiential learning, and the fortification of inter-member connectivity.



Ultimately, a facilitator was appointed for Luxembourg within the framework of the Netherlands-Belgium Azerbaijani Coordination Council.

