Azerbaijan's SOCAR inaugurates "Loadlifting Training Range" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ The Training, Education and Certification Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has opened the "Lifting Training Range", built in accordance with advanced practices in the field of construction and installation of the "Oil and Gas Construction" Trust, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The event, attended by the company's Vice President Ziba Mustafayeva, included a tour of the training range for the "Signalman", "Loopman" and "Rigging" professions. Information was provided on the crane operations, lifting equipment and other technical capabilities used here, and practical training was demonstrated.

Moreover, the event discussed the work done in the field of labor protection, safety and human capital development, and emphasized the importance of this initiative aimed at increasing safety in lifting operations.

The participants of the trainings, which will be accredited by the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA), will be awarded internationally recognized certificates.

