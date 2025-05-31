Kazakhstan aims to double dairy exports by 2027 with Danone partnership
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov discussed agro-industrial cooperation with French Minister-Delegate Laurent Saint-Martin and Danone's regional director Azamat Romazanov at the Astana 2025 International Forum. They inked an MOU to develop dairy processing projects at Danone's Almaty factory. One-third of the plant's 18,000 tons of dairy products are sent to Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Mongolia.
