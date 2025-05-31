Thailand cutting back on its crude oil imports from Azerbaijan in 4M2025

Thailand has cut its oil imports from Azerbaijan down to size in the first four months of this year, snagging about 138,000 tons for nearly $76 million. The volume and value of exports took a nosedive, plummeting by more than half compared to the same time last year.

