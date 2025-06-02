Iran steps up lending volume of startup companies
Loans to Iranian startups rose 53.5% to 597 trillion rials ($995 million) in the first two months of the year. Funding went to 926 startups, similar to last year’s 928. State banks lent 75.4 trillion rials ($126 million), up 14.3%, while non-state banks increased loans by 61.5% to 522 trillion rials ($879 million).
