Azerbaijani Customs Committee's hospital seeks bids for buy of fiberoptic laryngoscopes

Azerbaijan’s Central Hospital under the State Customs Committee’s Medical Service Department has issued a tender to procure fiberoptic laryngoscopes. Bidders must pay a participation fee of 85.64 manat ($50.38) and submit their offers by 10:00 (GMT+4) on June 27, 2025, when the bids will also be opened.

