KazMunayGas unveils first hybrid power plant to cut carbon emissions in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 1. During a working visit to the Mangystau region, Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas, Askhat Khassenov, visited the construction site of a hybrid power plant in the city of Zhanaozen, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

According to the information, this joint project of KazMunayGas and the Italian company Eni S.p.A. is being implemented as part of the national company’s low-carbon development program.

The power plant with a capacity of 247 MW will operate on solar (50 MW), wind (77 MW), and gas (120 MW) energy. A hybrid project of this kind is being implemented in Kazakhstan for the first time.

"In addition to supporting the decarbonization strategy and reducing the carbon footprint (about 40 percent of all electricity produced at the hybrid station will be completely ‘green’), the new facility will ensure a stable energy supply for KazMunayGas subsidiaries in the region, including JSC OzenMunaiGas and LLP KazGPZ," KazMunayGas said.

Moreover, about 800 people are involved in the construction of the hybrid power plant; after the facility becomes operational, up to 70 new jobs will be created.

Currently, early work at the gas power plant construction site has been completed. Work has begun on setting up a temporary power supply and a shift camp. Factory tests of 4 out of 6 engines have been conducted. Development of design and estimate documentation for external engineering networks is underway.

The solar power plant is planned to be commissioned in Q3 2025, and the gas and wind power plants in 2026.