Kazakhstan reports bumper crop of grain exports in 2024-2025 season

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

From September 2024 to May 25, 2025, Kazakhstan exported 8.2 million tons of new harvest grain, a 58.1% increase compared to the previous year. Major export markets include Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, and Azerbaijan, all showing significant growth. The Ministry of Agriculture continues to enhance export capacity through improved logistics and market expansion.

