EBRD updates on green infrastructure projects across Western Balkans (Exclusive)

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is firmly committed to balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability in the Western Balkans. "We are committed to supporting the transition to low-carbon, resilient economies, ensuring that our projects contribute to long-term sustainability," said Matteo Colangeli, the EBRD’s Regional Director.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register