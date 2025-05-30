Azerbaijan's bank transactions rise as instant remittances gain momentum in 4M2025

Azerbaijan has seen a significant rise in remittance activity, with banks receiving over 165 million manats through more than 330,000 transactions in the first four months of the year. Outgoing transfers also grew in value despite a slight drop in transaction volume, highlighting increasing demand for quick money transfer services.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register