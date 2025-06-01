Outbound international money transfers from Kyrgyzstan grow

Kyrgyzstan recorded 117,300 outbound foreign money transfers of 11.3 billion soms in the first quarter of 2025, up from the previous year. Central hub Bishkek handles approximately three-quarters of transactions. With 21 banks supporting the national Elcart system and 9.8 million payment cards in circulation, the banking sector gained ground year-over-year.

