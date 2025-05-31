Remittances from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan see modest growth in April
Remittances from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan rose slightly in April 2025. According to data published by the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan ranked ninth among countries sending the most money to Kazakhstan in April.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy