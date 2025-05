BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31.​ An earthquake struck the Caspian Sea on Saturday morning, the Republican Seismic Survey Center told Trend.

The quake was recorded at 9:02 (GMT+4), registering a magnitude of 3.1 and occurring at a depth of 67 kilometers beneath the seabed.

