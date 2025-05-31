Details on next meeting of Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Commission disclosed

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 31. The next meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Commission will take place in Kazakhstan later this year, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin announced, Trend via the Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

He made the remark during a bilateral meeting with First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev, held on the sidelines of an international forum in Astana.

Amangeldiev underscored the historically robust interconnections between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, which persist in evolving within the framework of strategic collaboration and allied dynamics.



Zhumangarin underscored the synergistic dynamics of intergovernmental collaboration between the two nations.



The two parties conducted a comprehensive analysis of trade dynamics and economic synergies, affirming their reciprocal commitment to expedite the execution of collaborative investment initiatives. The initiatives are strategically designed to facilitate the attainment of the objective of amplifying bilateral trade volume to $3 billion by the year 2030.



At the culmination of the assembly, both representatives articulated a mutual dedication to amplify economic synergies and guarantee the punctual execution of all ratified initiatives and strategies.



As per the data disseminated by the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the bilateral trade turnover between the two nations attained a remarkable $327.4 million during the first quarter of 2025, signifying a substantial 20.7 percent uptick relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024.

