Azerbaijan's National Depository Center set to implement int'l SWIFT security standards
Photo: National Depository Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan
The National Depository Center (NDC) has taken the bull by the horns in its cybersecurity efforts, getting in line with global standards. They've rolled up their sleeves to implement SWIFT network security protocols and are bolstering their defenses under the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s strategy. These measures are designed to shore up the backbone of Azerbaijan’s financial infrastructure, ensuring it stands the test of time and weathers any storm.
