Azerbaijan sees decline in credit flow to medium-sized businesses
The volume of loans extended to medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan declined to just over 1.9 billion manat by late April, marking a drop of more than 65 million manat from the previous month. Despite this, the overall business loan portfolio continued to grow slightly, reaching nearly 15 billion manat.
