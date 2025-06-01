Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
International Festival in Shusha strengthens friendship between children of turkic peoples - Deputy Minister

Society Materials 1 June 2025 13:16 (UTC +04:00)
Aslan Mammadli
SUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 1. The International Children's Art Festival, which has been held in Shusha for the third year in a row, will become an important platform in the future for strengthening friendly ties between children of Turkic peoples, Deputy Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Firudin Gurbanov told journalists about this, Trend reports.

"This festival is of great importance. Here children not only meet and communicate, but also demonstrate their creative abilities. This is very important, since creatively gifted children play a key role in the future development of the country. Therefore, it is necessary to create a sustainable system of support for children's creativity in Azerbaijan", the deputy minister stressed.

