Kazakhstan expands trade relations with Serbia in early 2025
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
At the Astana International Forum, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin met with Serbian Trade Minister Jagoda Lazarević to discuss strengthening bilateral trade, which grew by 30 percent in early 2025. Kazakhstan plans to expand exports to Serbia and launch direct flights between Astana and Belgrade. Serbian companies were invited to invest in Kazakhstan, particularly in agro-processing and pharmaceuticals.
