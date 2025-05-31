Turkish and Georgian religious authorities visit Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 31. A delegation of religious leaders from Türkiye and Georgia has visited the liberated Aghdam city as a part of their visit to Azerbaijan, Trend's regional correspondent reports.

During the visit to the city, the guests will learn about the destruction carried out over the past 30 years of Armenian occupation, as well as explore historical sites.

The delegation touring Aghdam will visit the Juma Mosque, the Imarat Complex, and the Martyrs' Alley.

The guests will be also informed about the acts of vandalism committed against Azerbaijan’s historical and cultural heritage during the occupation.

Overall, the visit to Azerbaijan with participation of more than 30 local religious figures, will continue until June 2. The next stage of the visit will take place in Baku.

