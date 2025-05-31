Kyrgyzstan sees sharp rise in inbound international money transfers
Kyrgyzstan saw a sharp increase in inbound international money transfers in Q1 2025, totaling 2.8 million transactions worth 68 billion soms ($777.5 million), up 1.8 times in volume and 1.6 times in value year-on-year. Bishkek led with the largest regional share, while the number of active bank cards surged 31.4% to 9.8 million, reflecting rising financial activity and digital payment adoption.
