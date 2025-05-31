Money transfers from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan decline
In April 2025, Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan transfers totaled 1.9 billion tenge ($3.7 million), down 20.8 percent year-over-year. Kyrgyzstan received 3.4 percent of national transfers. Kazakhstan's outbound remittances totaled 57.4 billion tenge ($112.8 million), mostly to Russia, Uzbekistan, and Turkey. Tenge and US currencies dominated transactions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy