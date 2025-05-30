Turkmenistan, Italy explore new avenues for collaboration at Central Asia-Italy summit

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 30. During an official visit to Kazakhstan, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhammedov met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the inaugural Central Asia-Italy Summit held in Astana, Trend reports.

The leaders discussed opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation, with President Berdymukhammedov underscoring the importance of strengthening ties with European countries, particularly Italy. He also conveyed warm greetings from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov.

This landmark summit marks the first-ever meeting between Central Asian countries and Italy. It is anticipated that the event will culminate in the adoption of agreements aimed at expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation between Italy and the nations of Central Asia.