Iranian FM clarifies uranium enrichment particulars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31.​ Uranium enrichment is being carried out as one of Iran’s core national needs, said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference held at the mausoleum of Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Araghchi emphasized that Iran's right to enrich uranium has remained a central issue for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both in past and current nuclear negotiations.

“The position that ‘Iran should not enrich uranium because we are concerned’ is entirely unacceptable to us.

If the concern is about nuclear weapons, let me be clear—nuclear weapons are also unacceptable for Iran. We have always rejected them and continue to do so. On this matter, we share common ground with the other parties. If they are truly committed to rejecting nuclear weapons, they should fulfill their obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and move toward disarmament. However, they have never done so,” he added.

The minister also noted that Iran is committed to securing the rights of future generations within the framework of international law and legal norms. He described this commitment as one of the core pillars of Iran’s approach to nuclear policy.

To note, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, and 26 and May 11 and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel