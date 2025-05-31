Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye to continue efforts to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia - Erdogan

Türkiye Materials 31 May 2025 01:52 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Turkish Presidential Administration's Communications Directorate said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the report, during the telephone conversation, the presidents discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Ukraine, as well as regional and global events.

According to him, Türkiye supports the continuation of the talks started in Istanbul between the delegations of the two countries. Erdogan stressed the importance of the speedy implementation of the prisoner exchange agreed upon at the talks in Istanbul.

Stressing that the discussion of a possible ceasefire during the second round of talks scheduled to be held in Istanbul will create a solid foundation for peace, the Turkish President added that the participation of both countries in the meeting with the delegations is important in terms of maintaining the momentum on the path to peace.

