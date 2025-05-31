Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss strategic partnership issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The ministers discussed issues of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Satisfaction was expressed with the growing dynamics of mutual visits at the highest level, and an exchange of views took place on future contacts, including preparations for the Economic Cooperation Organization summit, which Azerbaijan will host in July this year.

During the telephone conversation, an exchange of views also took place on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.