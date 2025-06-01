Children's festival held in Heydar Aliyev Center park (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. On June 1, the Children's festival was held in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.

The festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, featured entertainment zones designed for a variety of interests.

The children of our heroes, children from orphanages, and children in need of special care were also invited to the festival. A special area with gifts and an entertainment program were presented for them.

The festival, which aroused great interest among residents and guests of the capital, created all the conditions for children to spend their time productively. Along with the children, parents also expressed their satisfaction with the festival.

The State Puppet Theater was also invited to the festival this year. The fairy tale "Qoğal" was shown for children in the area provided to the theater.

Another novelty was the participation of the Baku State Circus in the festival. Animators and circus artists delighted children with interesting show programs, and acrobats, clowns and magicians demonstrated special numbers.

Another innovation of the festival was the fashion arena. In this zone, children and young people from vocational education institutions traveled to the world of design, floristry and fashion, demonstrated their creative abilities, and got acquainted with various design ideas.

A master class on carpet weaving was held in the National Carpet Museum on the museum territory.

Information about space and astronomy, as well as stars and planets could be obtained through the planetarium, in the Azercosmos and Planetarium zones.

As part of the festival, the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) also organized a "Safe Roads/Rally Zone" for children.

Today, a reading hour was held in the "Reading Zone" in the Center Park.

On International Children's Day, in order to once again draw attention to the healthy development of the future generation, the "Healthy Children's Zone" was opened at the festival.

To increase the physical activity of children, various competitions and sports games were held in the "Relay Zone", and attractions were installed. Interesting competitions were organized in the "Badminton Zone".

Thus, the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center was provided to children throughout the day as a place for entertainment and creativity.