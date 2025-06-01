Iran's Central Bank discloses import-related provided funds

Iran’s Central Bank allocated $8.9 billion for imports and foreign services from March 21 to May 27, 2025. Of this, $1.98 billion went to essential goods and pharmaceuticals, $6.67 billion to trade goods, and $254 million to foreign services. Major imports included cars, electronics, medical supplies, chemicals, and clothing.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register