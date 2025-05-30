Azerbaijani NDC advances digital infrastructure to boost market efficiency

Photo: National Depository Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The National Depository Center (NDC) plans to enhance its operations by introducing new functions, including a cash accounts module and an inter-depository data exchange platform. Alongside improving electronic reporting and investor portal capabilities, these upgrades aim to boost efficiency and modernize financial infrastructure over the coming years.

