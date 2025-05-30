FlyArystan enhances green credentials with airbus addition for summer season

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Kazakhstan's budget airline FlyArystan has added the 27th aircraft to its fleet - the modern and environmentally friendly Airbus A320neo, which will start operations in June 2025, Trend reports via FlyArystan.

The new airliner is designed to carry 188 passengers and is named after the star Atlas – a bright member of the Pleiades star cluster, symbolizing reliability, power, and aspiration for height.

“Adding a new aircraft to our fleet is an important step in FlyArystan's sustainable growth strategy. One of our main goals is to make air travel even more affordable and convenient for passengers. This is especially relevant ahead of the summer season when demand for air travel increases significantly. In the summer of 2025, FlyArystan will increase the number of domestic flights and relaunch seasonal routes across Kazakhstan, strengthening regional connectivity. We will also continue the gradual expansion of our international route network by opening new travel destinations,” said Richard Ledger, President of FlyArystan.

This summer, FlyArystan will launch a number of new international and charter flights. Among the new routes are:



Karaganda – Istanbul;

Almaty – Yining;

Astana – Gazipasha;

Almaty – Tamchy (Issyk-Kul);

Atyrau – Tashkent.

The airline will also continue its established routes from Kazakhstan’s capital to Urumqi, Bishkek, Tashkent, and Baku. Passengers from Aktau will still be able to fly to Istanbul and Baku.

In 2024, more than 4.2 million passengers used FlyArystan’s services. One in five of them flew at a fare of up to 15,000 tenge (approximately $30).