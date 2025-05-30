Azerbaijani Community in Georgia benefit from inclusive new education center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ A new Education and Integration Center has been launched in the village of Sadakhli, Marneuli district, aimed at supporting education and integration in areas with compact Azerbaijani populations in Georgia, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The initiative, supported by the State Committee, marks another step toward strengthening educational opportunities and cultural cohesion for the Azerbaijani community.

The opening ceremony was attended by intellectuals, teachers, and students enrolled at the center. Speakers highlighted that the center will significantly contribute to the development of education and nurture the younger generation based on national and spiritual values.

The center offers free courses in both the Georgian and Azerbaijani languages.

This year, similar community centers were also opened in the villages of Arkhyli, Savaneti (Inmirhasan), Geta (Ashaghi Gulaver), and Kvemo Bolnisi (Kepanekchi), where Azerbaijani, Georgian, and English languages, along with preschool preparation courses, are taught.

Currently, with the support of the committee, a total of 12 education and integration centers operate across Georgia to serve the Azerbaijani diaspora.

