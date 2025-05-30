I was injured in Armenian armed forces’ “Smerch” missile attack - victim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ During a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Friday, victim Elchin Shirinov testified that he was hit and injured by the “Smerch” missile fired by the Armenian armed forces while driving “VAZ 21074” vehicle through Barda city on October 28 at about 13 p.m, Trend reports.

The victim added that he had sustained life-threatening shrapnel injuries.

“Barda came under intensive “Smerch” missile attacks, resulting in multiple casualties and injured,” he said.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing of terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.