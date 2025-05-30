Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan money transfers gain momentum via IMTS
Money transfers from Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan saw a sharp rise in April 2025, reaching 17.2 billion tenge ($35.9 million), marking a 65.4 percent increase from the previous month. Overall outbound transfers from Kazakhstan also grew, with a total value exceeding $112 million across 144,000 transactions, highlighting strong regional financial connectivity.
