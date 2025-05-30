World Bank, Azerbaijan review opportunities for joint action on carbon rricing

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ Azerbaijan and the World Bank have held talks to evaluate potential cooperation on carbon pricing mechanisms, Trend reports citing the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting was held at the STS with the support mission of the World Bank’s "Partnership for Market Implementation" (PMI) on carbon pricing.

The report notes that STS Deputy Head Samira Musayeva provided information on reforms in the tax system aimed at building a green economy model and improving energy efficiency. She also highlighted tax incentives and support mechanisms in the legislation. Musayeva noted that "carbon pricing is an important tool that requires a fair approach, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive research," and praised the World Bank’s active role in promoting "green solutions."

Yasemin Öruçu, the World Bank’s Lead Climate Change Specialist and Head of the Task Team for Azerbaijan, outlined the scope and expectations of the PMI initiative. She noted that the mission’s primary objective is to assess Azerbaijan’s readiness under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, facilitate dialogue with key institutions, and gather feedback from stakeholders.

The sides also exchanged views on the accelerating transformation of global energy systems and the steps countries are taking to reduce their carbon footprints. The meeting concluded with a discussion of future areas for collaboration.

