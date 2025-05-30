Azerbaijans' lending to small businesses sees slight decline in past month

The disbursement of credit facilities to SMEs in Azerbaijan experienced a marginal contraction by the conclusion of April, aggregating approximately 1.5 billion manats. Notwithstanding this contraction, the aggregate business lending portfolio of regional financial institutions persisted in its upward trajectory, approaching a valuation of 15 billion manats.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register