Uzbekistan-Türkiye meeting advances cross-border transport facilitation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 30. A working meeting took place between representatives of the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan and a delegation from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in passenger and freight transportation, Trend reports.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed the creation and modernization of bus stations and passenger hubs in Uzbekistan based on Türkiye’s experience.

A key outcome was the agreement to study Türkiye’s implementation of a smart transport system and its development of transport infrastructure in the passenger transportation sector.

The meeting also addressed advancing digitalization efforts within the industry to facilitate convenience for national carriers involved in international road freight transportation.

Currently, permits for bilateral and transit shipments are issued electronically (e-permit). The parties noted that they plan to complete the digital transition of permits for shipments “to/from third countries” into the E-permit system and launch it in a test mode soon.

Starting from early 2026, all types of transport permits are set to be fully transferred to electronic format.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Türkiye reached $418 million from January through February 2025, reflecting a 4.3 percent decrease compared to $436.3 million during the same period in the previous year.

