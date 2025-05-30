Onset of Lachin International Airport in Azerbaijan heralds new dawn for regional boom

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ The opening of Lachin International Airport on May 28 - Independence Day - is a feather in the cap for Azerbaijan’s statehood and territorial integrity. Not only will the airport smooth out the wrinkles in logistics and transportation, but it’s also set to open the floodgates for economic growth and tourism in the strategically vital Lachin district.

The opening of an international-standard airport in a strategically important region like Lachin is expected to yield multiple positive outcomes. The facility is poised to be a game changer in boosting investment inflows, creating jobs, and raising the bar for the quality of life for local residents. In parallel, the breathtaking landscapes, historical landmarks, and rich cultural heritage of Karabakh position the region as a highly attractive destination for travelers. In this context, improved air access is anticipated to inject new energy into the tourism industry.

Economists are singing the praises of the airport nestled in the mountainous terrain of Lachin, which serves as a lifeline for reliable and secure transportation, especially when winter throws a wrench in the works. They further emphasize that the facility will not only strengthen internal connectivity between Lachin and other regions of Azerbaijan but also unlock new avenues for international freight and passenger transport, reinforcing the region’s integration into broader economic and logistical networks.

Economist Eldeniz Amirov told Trend that the establishment of any functional infrastructure in a given region typically serves as a catalyst for increased economic activity.

Amirov noted that even military installations tend to stimulate the local economy where they are based.

“In this context, the commissioning of the Lachin airport will enhance the logistical capacity not only of Lachin itself but also of the neighboring districts of Kalbajar and the surrounding areas. It will help stimulate trade flows and position the region as a hub for both cargo and passenger transportation. Moreover, the new airport is expected to significantly boost the development of tourism and related service sectors. In parallel, it will directly and indirectly drive the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises across various industries,” he noted.

The economist emphasized that infrastructure projects such as airports play a pivotal role in stimulating regional employment and long-term economic resilience.

“One of the most significant advantages of Lachin International Airport is its ability to enhance the region’s investment appeal. Access to reliable transport and logistics infrastructure remains a key criterion for investors when evaluating potential locations," Amirov noted.

With the opening of Lachin International Airport, Azerbaijan’s network of international airports has expanded to nine. The airport’s foundation was laid in 2021 by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Equipped with a 3,000-meter-long and 60-meter-wide runway, the airport is capable of handling all classes of aircraft. Its terminal, covering 5,000 square meters, is designed to accommodate a minimum of 200 passengers per hour.

Located in the village of Gorchu in the Lachin district, at an altitude of 1,700 meters above sea level, the airport spans more than 130 hectares—making it the highest-altitude airport in Azerbaijan. Strategically positioned just 30 kilometers from Lachin city, 70 kilometers from Shusha, and 60 kilometers from Kalbajar, the facility is expected to serve as a key transit hub, enhancing connectivity across the Karabakh and East Zangazur regions.

MP Vugar Bayramov told Trend that Lachin International Airport will bring not only strategic value but also significant economic benefits through its operation in the East Zangazur region.

He noted that the prolonged occupation of East Zangazur had prevented the region’s vast potential from being realized.

“Given Lachin’s strategic location, establishing infrastructure in the region that meets international standards was of critical importance.

East Zangazur is one of the Caucasus’s most promising regions for winter, summer, therapeutic, historical, and religious tourism. Its diverse tourism potential enables the rapid revitalization of economic activity across the area.

East Zangazur, which is home to oronymic toponyms of entirely Turkic origin, is considered one of the oldest human settlements. This, in turn, supports the growth of historical tourism, which has gained considerable popularity in recent decades.

The airports that have been commissioned are equipped to accommodate all types of aircraft, including heavy cargo planes — a key indicator of their strategic significance,” Bayramov said.

Jeyhun Ashurov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Professionals Organization Public Union, told Trend that the presence of three international airports in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories — in Karabakh and East Zangezur — represents a strategic step toward securing the long-term stability and development of the region.

He also highlighted the benefits of the newly commissioned airport in terms of enhancing the region’s tourism potential by making access more convenient, comfortable, and efficient.

“Alongside the establishment of international airports, parallel efforts are underway to develop comprehensive tourism infrastructure. The construction of recreation complexes and cable car systems in our liberated territories is expected to significantly boost the tourism appeal of the region and attract more visitors. As security in these areas continues to improve, increased settlement by citizens will follow. This, in turn, will energize the local economy, encouraging not only family and relative visits but also a rise in both domestic and international tourism flows.

The presence of international airports significantly enhances the convenience and accessibility of travel to the region. The transport and infrastructure developments, designed with the terrain and geographical features of Lachin and surrounding areas in mind, are breathing new life into the region’s tourism potential,” Ashurov concluded.

In this context, the opening of Lachin International Airport is not just another feather in the cap; it’s a game changer that could pave the way for future opportunities and holds the key to long-term regional significance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel