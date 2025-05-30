French CMA CGM and Kazakhstan join forces to accelerate Middle Corridor growth

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

At the Astana International Forum 2025, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev met with CMA CGM Vice President Ludovic Renaud to discuss expanding cargo transport and infrastructure along the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor. The meeting highlighted a 10% increase in freight volumes and a significant rise in container transit from China.

