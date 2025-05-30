Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 30 May 2025 19:48 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s Parliament set to chair OIC PA in next term

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ Azerbaijani Parliament will assume the chairmanship of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Parliamentary Assembly (OIC PA) in 2026, said Sahiba Gafarova, Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament, at the final session of the spring parliamentary term, Trend reports.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) stands as the preeminent collective entity following the United Nations, encompassing a diverse membership of 57 sovereign states distributed across four distinct geographical regions. The institution serves as the unified representation of the Islamic community globally.

It strives to fortify and uphold the interests of the Islamic community, embodying the ethos of fostering global tranquility and synergy among diverse populations worldwide. The entity was instituted following a resolution from the pivotal conclave convened in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco, on the 25th of September, 1969.

