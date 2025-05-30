Kazakhstan, Congo set to expand cargo routes via North-South corridor
Kazakhstan and the Republic of Congo have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in transport and logistics, focusing on the North-South International Transport Corridor and the Trans-Caspian route. The agreement followed talks between transport officials and plans for a Kazakh delegation to visit Congo's transport infrastructure and the port of Pointe-Noire.
