Kazakhstan, Congo set to expand cargo routes via North-South corridor

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan and the Republic of Congo have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in transport and logistics, focusing on the North-South International Transport Corridor and the Trans-Caspian route. The agreement followed talks between transport officials and plans for a Kazakh delegation to visit Congo's transport infrastructure and the port of Pointe-Noire.

