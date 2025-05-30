Azerbaijani banks expand lending to industrial and manufacturing sectors in May 2025
Banks in Azerbaijan have increased lending to the industrial and construction sectors, bringing the total to nearly 1.6 billion manats as of early May. Overall credit to the real sector also grew, reaching close to 30 billion manats, showing steady annual and monthly gains.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy