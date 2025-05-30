Uzbekistan, Russia address trade and migration priorities in high-level talks

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 30. During a two-day visit to Moscow, Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President of Uzbekistan, met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

The discussions centered on trade, investment, labor migration, and the development of skilled personnel.

Particular emphasis was placed on the strong growth in trade turnover between the two countries and the advancement of joint projects, especially in the industrial and energy sectors. The parties also examined measures to streamline migration procedures, including the possibility of relocating certain stages of patent processing to Uzbekistan.

Beyond her meeting with the Prime Minister, Mirziyoyeva held talks with several senior Russian officials, including Anton Vaino, Head of the Presidential Administration; his first deputies Sergey Kiriyenko and Alexey Gromov; Presidential Assistant Vladimir Medinsky; and Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council.

In the first quarter of 2025, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Russia reached an impressive $2.6 billion, supported by an 18.2 percent increase in Uzbek exports to the Russian market.