Azerbaijan boosts gas infrastructure with completion of Lachin station upkeep

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ Planned maintenance work around the Lachin Gas Distribution Station (GDS) has been completed, said Sarkhan Babashov, First Deputy Head of the Gas Export Department,Trend reports.

In his speech at the recent Energy Supply Working Group meeting, Babashov noted that the maintenance included a range of repairs and construction related to the station operator’s building. These works encompassed concrete, plastering, roofing, electrical, and plumbing tasks.

“Supporting walls have been constructed, a frame for the technological section installed, and the technological part fully assembled. Construction and repairs of the auxiliary building are complete. Facilities for the fire reservoir, pumping station, generator, and transformer have been prepared. Landscaping work continues,” he said.

Babashov added that remaining tasks include installing a solar panel and completing the access road.

