Azerbaijan expresses support for Türkiye bidding to host COP31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalcin Rafiyev participated in the conference "Bridging COP29 with COP30: Diplomacy, Action and the Way Forward in the Fight Against Climate Change" held on May 30 in Istanbul and organized by the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In addition to Deputy Minister Rafiyev, the panel discussions held within the framework of the conference were attended by Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye Fatma Varank, Vice-Rector of Bogazici University Professor Dr. Gürkan Selçuk Kumbaroglu and CEO of VAT Energy Murat Altug Karataş.

Deputy Minister Yalcin Rafiyev, who spoke at the event, said that the decisions taken at COP29 are of historic significance, in particular, the achieved result on climate financing is the largest climate financing decision agreed upon through negotiations in the UN system, and it is three times higher than the previous financial indicator. It was noted that, based on the COP29 mandate, the Azerbaijani and Brazilian presidencies are currently working on preparing a report on the "Baku to Belem Roadmap" to increase climate finance to $1.3 trillion, and that the report is planned to be presented at COP30.

The Deputy Minister said that the conclusion of the negotiations on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which had been fruitless for 10 years since its adoption, was achieved in Baku under the leadership of Azerbaijan, and thus the launch of the carbon trading mechanism was another important historical event.

It was noted that, in addition to the direction of the negotiations, important initiatives have been announced under the COP29 President's Action Plan, and the number of state and non-state actors joining them has been steadily growing.

Yalcin Rafiyev also emphasized that Türkiye is a worthy candidate to host COP31 and wished the brotherly state success in this direction. He noted that if Türkiye wins the right to host the next COP, Azerbaijan is ready to share its successful experience with colleagues from the brotherly state and provide the necessary support.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister held bilateral meetings with the Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye Fatma Varank, as well as the Secretaries General of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and the D8 Economic Cooperation Organization.