Azerbaijan scales up vodka production in 4M2025

Azerbaijan produced 461,200 decaliters of vodka from January through April 2025, marking a 14.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, beer production declined by 11.1 percent, totaling 1.2 million decaliters. As of May 1, the finished product stock stood at 164,600 decaliters for vodka and 274,700 decaliters for beer.

