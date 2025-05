BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The WMF World Cup continues in Baku, Trend reports.

The semi-final matches of the tournament took place today.

In the first semi-final game, the teams of Azerbaijan and Montenegro met. The Azerbaijan team won with a score of 2:1 and advanced to the final.

Then the national teams of Hungary and Serbia met. The match ended in a goalless draw in regular time. The winner was determined in a penalty shootout, in which Hungary won 3:1 and advanced to the final.