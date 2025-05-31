Kazakhstan experiences surge in cashless card transactions in April 2025
In April 2025, Kazakhstan saw a significant increase in cashless transactions using bank-issued payment cards. This growth highlights rising public confidence in digital payment methods and the ongoing adoption of new banking technologies. Key sectors driving this trend include trade, services, and utility payments.
