Western Balkans deepen trade ties but face bottlenecks, EBRD warns (Exclusive)

Photo: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

International trade in the Western Balkans has expanded significantly over the past decade, though persistent barriers continue to hinder further progress, said Matteo Colangeli, the EBRD’s Regional Director for the Western Balkans.

