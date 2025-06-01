Kazakhstan sees significant growth in POS terminals by May 2025
As of May 1, 2025, Kazakhstan had 1.37 million POS terminals, a 20 percent increase from April 2024, reflecting growth in cashless payment infrastructure and a rise in cashless transactions.
