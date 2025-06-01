Azerbaijan pulls veil over lending from nation's Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund

To date, Azerbaijan’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF) has extended loans totaling 3.52 billion manat ($2.08 billion) to 54,523 borrowers, along with 549.4 million manat ($324.17 million) in guarantees and subsidies. Moreover, 7,159 apartments have been allocated through rental programs.

